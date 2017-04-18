WWE Smackdown Live Results

April 18, 2017

In-Ring Segment Charlotte Flair is kicking off the show tonight. She said it's been seven days since she arrived on Smackdown Live and she's already lost patience. She asks if Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon are on summer vacation already, or perhaps binge watching the Fast & Furious, because she's fastly growing furious. Charlotte demands to be put in a match for the Smackdown Women's Championship, and is cut off by Naomi. The champ says Smackdown Live doesn't have queens, but they do have champions – and you're looking at one. Naomi says she hates to see Charlotte out here begging for opportunity, and wants to do this right here and right now. She drops the title and decks her in the face, and the two brawl until a referee comes out and gets in between them. Out comes Shane McMahon, who says we're going to see a fight here tonight, but challengers have to earn their opportunities. If Charlotte defeats Naomi tonight, she becomes the number one contender. Naomi turns her back to talk to the fans and Charlotte immediately rushes the ring and lays her out from behind. She tries to pose with the title, but Naomi recovers and goes on the attack again, dumping her from the ring. The two stare each other down as Naomi holds her title in the air.