Update on The Rock and Vin Diesel Feud and the Future of the Two Actors in the “Furious” Franchise

According to TMZ.com, following the record breaking release of “The Fate of The Furious” this past weekend, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Vin Diesel have buried the hatchet stemming from their “Furious 7” beef, and both actors will star in the next installment of the movie franchise.

Read Also: The Rock Comments on Record Breaking “Furious” Opening

The report adds the two actors met privately several times since their last on-set “blow-up”, and things are said to be “good” between them.

Johnson and Diesel are also said to be “1000% in” for the next movie, which will be the 9th for the franchise. When announcing the 8th movie back in 2016, Vin Diesel also announced “Fast 9” for April 9th, 2019 and “Fast 10” for April 2nd, 2021. “Fast 10” is supposed to be the final installment.