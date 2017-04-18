WWE In Memoriam for Matt Anoa’i

Tonight’s edition of WWE Smackdown Live opened with an “in memory of” graphic for Matt “Rosey” Anoa’i, who passed away yesterday at the age of 47.

Breezango Visits Louisville Slugger Museum

Tyler Breeze & Fandango stop by a baseball landmark, the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory, where the world-famous baseball bats are created:

“Total Divas” Friendship and Sisterhood Promo

Below is a new “Total Divas” promo video featuring a look at sisterhood moments with The Bella Twins, Paige, Natalya and others: