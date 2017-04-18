Major Pushes Expected For Two WWE Raw and Smackdown Stars, More NXT Farewell Videos, David Otunga Trains for New Movie Role (Video)

Major Pushes Expected For Two WWE Raw and Smackdown Stars According to Wrestling Observer Radio, the two major WWE pushes set for this year are Braun Strowman on WWE Raw and Baron Corbin on WWE Smackdown Live. While both are being groomed as top stars and the top heels on their respective brands, Dave Meltzer added WWE officials have higher hopes for Baron Corbin as a main event player in WWE. David Otunga Trains for New Movie Role As noted, David Otunga will be filming the new movie “Katrina,” which is set in 2005 New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina. In the movie, Otunga stars as edgy DEA agent James “World” Lawson. Otunga posted the following on social media today noting that he has begun training for the movie: My character can be as big as I want him, so I’m working chest for the first time in over 8 months! #SuperSet #SheerStrong Pre-X #ManlyDCups #instagood A post shared by David Otunga (@davidotunga) on Apr 18, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT I have rehearsal ALL DAY today, but first, I got up early for #LegDay. Finally a character that can have massive quads! #LightWeightBaby! (in my @ronniecoleman8 voice!) A post shared by David Otunga (@davidotunga) on Apr 17, 2017 at 8:04am PDT More NXT Farewell Videos WWE has released the following videos featuring Tye Dillinger and Shinsuke Nakamura saying farewell to NXT at the Concord, NC event over the weekend: