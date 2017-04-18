Major Pushes Expected For Two WWE Raw and Smackdown Stars, More NXT Farewell Videos, David Otunga Trains for New Movie Role (Video)

Major Pushes Expected For Two WWE Raw and Smackdown Stars
According to Wrestling Observer Radio, the two major WWE pushes set for this year are Braun Strowman on WWE Raw and Baron Corbin on WWE Smackdown Live. While both are being groomed as top stars and the top heels on their respective brands, Dave Meltzer added WWE officials have higher hopes for Baron Corbin as a main event player in WWE.
David Otunga Trains for New Movie Role
As noted, David Otunga will be filming the new movie “Katrina,” which is set in 2005 New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina. In the movie, Otunga stars as edgy DEA agent James “World” Lawson. Otunga posted the following on social media today noting that he has begun training for the movie:
More NXT Farewell Videos
WWE has released the following videos featuring Tye Dillinger and Shinsuke Nakamura saying farewell to NXT at the Concord, NC event over the weekend:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?