New Number One Contender to the WWE Championship Named on Smackdown Live, When Will the Title Match Take Place?

As seen on WWE Smackdown Live tonight, Jinder Mahal won the 6 Pack Challenge Match to become the new number one contender to Randy Orton’s WWE Championship. Mahal defeated Dolph Ziggler, Erick Rowan, Luke Harper, Sami Zayn and Mojo Rawley.

Tom Phillips noted during the match that whoever won the 6 Pack Challenge would be “heading to WWE Backlash”, indicating that the Jinder Mahal vs Randy Orton Title match will take place at the May PPV.

BIG splash in the corner by @MojoRawleyWWE as he looks to pick up the momentum in this #1Contender #SixPackChallenge! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/R34jMz1Dgd — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 19, 2017