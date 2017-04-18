Title Match Announced for WWE Smackdown Live Next Week

As seen on WWE Smackdown Live tonight, Charlotte Flair defeated Naomi in a non-title match to become the new #1 contender to the Smackdown Live Women’s Title. Naomi vs Charlotte Flair for the Title will take place on next week’s Smackdown Live.

New Alliance Forming on The Blue Brand?

As noted, Jinder Mahal won the 6 pack challenge match on Smackdown Live tonight to become the new #1 contender to Randy Orton’s WWE Title. Orton vs Mahal is expected to take place at WWE Backlash.

The finish of tonight’s 6 pack challenge match saw The Bollywood Boyz interfere and assist Mahal in winning the match, indicating a new alliance might be forming on the Blue Brand. Below is a photo and video clip: