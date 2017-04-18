Impact Wrestling Admits to Breaching Agreement, Defeated in Court

According to PWInsider.com, the case of Audience of One Productions, LLC against Impact Wrestling, has been settled. AO1 was suing Impact Wrestling, Aroluxe, LLC, Ron Harris, and Impact Wrestling CFO Dean Broadhead, alleging that “Harris made false assurances to [AO1] that TNA would make payments that it never intended to make.” The lawsuit also alleged that The Harris brothers “[took] steps to prevent further payment from TNA.” The PWInsider report notes Impact Wrestling admitted the company breached their contract, and also admitted to stoping payment to AO1 after the first installment and failing to pay the balance. The initial agreement between AO1 and Impact Wrestling was for AO1 to become the lead production company for Impact Wrestling, after their first produced event, which was the 2015 Bound for Glory PPV. After the event, AO1 expected to spearhead wrestling events, audio/visual broadcasting work, set construction and breakdown, and lighting. The expectation ceased when Impact failed to uphold its end of the deal. Impact Wrestling CFO Dean Broadhead reportedly sent an email to AO1 assuring them that a zero balance would eventually be reached, and noting the following: “We are planning to go back into Universal Studios in 2016 and get back on the right track with our production. Please, please hang in there with us. We will come out of these difficult times in a much better position as a company and a partner.” The Harris Brothers were recused of paying any of the judgment, as they were not directly involved in the situation, and Impact Wrestling and Dean Broadhead will be responsible for paying the judgment of $223,000 plus interest. It should also be noted that the lawsuit was filed prior to Anthem Sports and Entertainment becoming Impact Wrestling’s new parent company.