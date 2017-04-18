Promo for The New Day’s Smackdown Live Arrival, Take a Closer Look at Shinsuke Nakamura, House of Horrors Match Update (Videos)

House of Horrors Update

Below is a new promo video for the House of Horrors match taking place at WWE Payback featuring Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton. It has been noted that the match will be a non-title bout, meaning the WWE Title will remain on Smackdown Live no matter the match outcome:

Promo for The New Day’s Smackdown Live Arrival

Below is a promo video for the arrival of The New Day on Smackdown Live. It appears as if WWE is holding off on New Day’s debut until Kofi Kingston recovers from ankle surgery:

Take a Closer Look at Shinsuke Nakamura

Take a closer look at the Superstar known around the world as The King of Strong Style: