Team Ninja Warrior at Smackdown (Video), Breezango News, Tonight’s Smackdown Poll, Which Show Won This Week’s WWE Brand Split War?

Breezango News

The dark match before tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live saw Tyler Breeze and Fandango defeat The Ascension.

Tonight’s Polls

Now that this week’s edition of WWE Smackdown Live is in the books, WZ wants to know what you thought of the show and which show won this week’s WWE brand split war. Vote in the polls below and sound off with your opinions in the comment section!

Who won this week’s #WWE brand split war? — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) April 19, 2017

Did you enjoy this week’s episode of #SDLive? — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) April 19, 2017

Team Ninja Warrior at Smackdown

Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila, the hosts of USA Network’s Team Ninja Warrior, talk about their experience at Smackdown LIVE: