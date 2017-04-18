Who Was Gary Gandy on Smackdown Tonight?, Reigns vs Strowman Promo Video, Sheamus Sends a Message in Support of Celtic F.C. (Video)

Who Was Gary Gandy on Smackdown Tonight?

As seen on WWE Smackdown Live tonight, Kevin Owens kicked off his “Face of America” Open Challenge by squashing a wrestler named Gary Gandy. As noted, OVW star Erick Locker was working as an extra at this week’s WWE TV, and Locker is who played Gary Gandy on tonight’s Smackdown.

Reigns vs Strowman Promo Video

Below is a new promo video for Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman at WWE Payback:

Sheamus Sends a Message in Support of Celtic F.C.

WWE has released the following video, featuring Sheamus sending a message in support of Celtic F.C.: