WWE Talking Smack Recap (4/18): Jinder Mahal on Becoming Number One Contender, The Colons Talk History, Charlotte on Facing Naomi

Renee Young and the Commissioner Shane McMahon are the host of this week's Talking Smack. The commissioner is proud of the show Charlotte and Naomi put on tonight. He cannot wait to see what they do next week for the Smackdown Live Women's Championship. First Guest: Jinder Mahal Jinder Mahal is happy to be the number one contender. He believes he will be WWE Champion. He says he did not have any help getting to this point but Young argues against that. She brings up the Bollywood brothers coming to his aid. Mahal wants people to give him respect. He admits that it felt bad hearing the audience boo him. He knows he worked hard for his spot and feels people should appreciate that. Mahal says that Randy Orton knows he is a threat because he is younger, faster, and stronger than Orton. He knows that Orton is at the top of the mountain. But he considers himself like a shark because he is hungry for the win. After Mahal leaves, the hosts talk about Kevin Owens. McMahon knows that Owens has a big attitude. He believes the US Champion is taking full advantage of the Land of Opportunity. Second Guests: The Shining Stars After a victory over the American Alpha, the Shining Stars are feeling confident. They remind the hosts that five years ago their tag team were WWE Tag Team Champions. So winning is not new to the team. They tell the host that they are here to win not make friends. They also want to show the world that they come from a great wrestling family. Their family wrestling name means something. They know that they are going to change the division. Third Guest: Charlotte McMahon tells Charlotte that he is extremely happy to have her here on the show. Charlotte says all she had to do to be the number one contender was to ask. She knows in seven more days she will be the champion because she works super hard. She acknowledges Naomi as an athletic opponent but Charlotte says she is a dirty player and will find a way to win. To end the show, Young reminds the viewers of the Women's Championship match next week on Smackdown Live.