Jinder Mahal Says He Is, ‘The New American Dream’

WWE has released the following video on-line from last night’s episode of Talking Smack featuring Jinder Mahal talking about how he is, “The new American Dream”:



Charlotte Comments On Her Title Match Next Week

WWE has also posted the following clip from Talking Smack last night on Twitter featuring Charlotte commenting on her WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship match next week: