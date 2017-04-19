Simon Gotch Reveals His Post-WWE Ring Name, Shinsuke Nakamura Wrestles During SD Live Dark Match

Simon Gotch Reveals His Post-WWE Ring Name

Former WWE Superstar Simon Gotch has revealed that his post-WWE ring name will be Simon Grimm.

You can check out his new Pro Wrestling Tees store featuring the new moniker by clicking HERE.

Shinsuke Nakamura Wrestles During SD Live Dark Match

Following last night’s WWE Smackdown Live and 205 Live tapings Shinsuke Nakamura wrestled Dolph Ziggler in the dark match.

This was Ziggler’s second match for the night as he wrestled in the 6-pack challenge earlier on Smackdown Live. Nakamura picked up the victory in the dark match after hitting the Kinshasa for the pinfall.