ECW Originals Discuss Shane McMahon’s Wrestling Skills

TMZ Sports has posted the above video on-line featuring ECW originals Tommy Dreamer and Bubba Ray Dudley discussing Shane McMahon’s wrestling skills. During the brief interview, Bubba says Shane is really great at creating that “holy s**t” moment, and that he’s “nuts”. Dreamer added that he thinks Shane is technically sound, and that he would fare well in UFC.

The Bollywood Boyz Change Their WWE Ring Name

WWE has posted the following photo on Instagram where they refer to The Bollywood Boyz as The Singh Brothers.

As seen on WWE Smackdown last night, The Brothers assisted Jinder Mahal in becoming the new #1 contender to the WWE Title, and they are expected to form an alliance with Mahal going forward on the Blue Brand.