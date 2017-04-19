Interesting Jinder Mahal Statistic, Female WWE Star Wants a Match with James Ellsworth, Evolution Championship Wrestling Airs Tonight

Interesting Jinder Mahal Statistic
When new #1 contender to the WWE Title Jinder Mahal faced Mojo Rawley on WWE Smackdown Live last week, it was Mahal’s first televised match on Smackdown since he faced El Torito on May 30, 2014. Mahal lost that match. Mahal’s match last night was his first televised victory on SmackDown since October 9, 2012, when he teamed with 3MB team member Heath Slater to defeat Santino Marella and Zack Ryder.
Evolution Championship Wrestling Airing Tonight
Tonight at 6pm EST, The FITE App will be streaming the second episode of Evolution Championship Wrestling, and below is a preview for the episode. You can download The FITE App free from the Apple App store and Google Play at this link.
Female WWE Star Wants a Match Against James Ellsworth
WWE star Becky Lynch Tweeted the following, noting she wants a match against James Ellsworth:
