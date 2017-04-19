Interesting Jinder Mahal Statistic, Female WWE Star Wants a Match with James Ellsworth, Evolution Championship Wrestling Airs Tonight

Interesting Jinder Mahal Statistic When new #1 contender to the WWE Title Jinder Mahal faced Mojo Rawley on WWE Smackdown Live last week, it was Mahal’s first televised match on Smackdown since he faced El Torito on May 30, 2014. Mahal lost that match. Mahal’s match last night was his first televised victory on SmackDown since October 9, 2012, when he teamed with 3MB team member Heath Slater to defeat Santino Marella and Zack Ryder. Evolution Championship Wrestling Airing Tonight Tonight at 6pm EST, The FITE App will be streaming the second episode of Evolution Championship Wrestling, and below is a preview for the episode. You can download The FITE App free from the Apple App store and Google Play at this link. Evolutoion Championship Wrestling on the Fite App Episode 002

This week on Evolution Championship Wrestling we see the fall out from Vince Brent’s attack on Dani Fererra last week, as he assisted his girl friend Kaela win the Evolution Women’s championship. Will Vince suffer the consequences this week?

Also 2 big matches as we see the semi-finals of the Evolution Television championship tournament.

Nick Hammonds vs Bryan Jefferies and LC Black vs AJ Anderson Female WWE Star Wants a Match Against James Ellsworth WWE star Becky Lynch Tweeted the following, noting she wants a match against James Ellsworth: Yes, can we? @shanemcmahon @WWEDanielBryan https://t.co/hOhsJhJgby — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 19, 2017