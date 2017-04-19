Jerry Lawler on Whether or Not Andy Kaufman Should Be in the WWE Hall of Fame

On the sixth episode of ‘Dinner With The King’, Jerry “The King” Lawler talks with co-host Glenn Moore about his feud with Andy Kaufman. This episode if the first of a multi-part series about the famous pro wrestling vs. entertainment battle early 80s.
The subject of Andy Kaufman and the WWE Hall of Fame came up and The King proclaimed that Kaufman rightfully deserves to be inducted.
Lawler also talks about how Vince McMahon Sr. turned down Kaufman’s idea, and later was told by Vince K. McMahon that he was jealous that Lawler was able to work with Kaufman and gained all the publicity. He goes on to share audio from the beginning of his feud with Kaufman and how the match came to fruition. You can listen to the entire episode below:
