Jerry Lawler on Whether or Not Andy Kaufman Should Be in the WWE Hall of Fame

On the sixth episode of ‘Dinner With The King’, Jerry “The King” Lawler talks with co-host Glenn Moore about his feud with Andy Kaufman. This episode if the first of a multi-part series about the famous pro wrestling vs. entertainment battle early 80s. The subject of Andy Kaufman and the WWE Hall of Fame came up and The King proclaimed that Kaufman rightfully deserves to be inducted. “I think that without a doubt he does. Probably the main drawback, or main hold up, or resistance to that is the fact that Andy never had a match in WWE. There’s definitely a place for Andy, at least, in the celebrity wing of the WWE Hall of Fame. That match that Andy and I had, it almost supersedes any organization. It was just about wrestling, in general. If you look back and really consider all the facts, that match was so important in the way wrestling evolved after. That was the beginning of sports entertainment. That was the first time that wrestling and the entertainment world collided head-to-head and wound up working together.” Lawler also talks about how Vince McMahon Sr. turned down Kaufman’s idea, and later was told by Vince K. McMahon that he was jealous that Lawler was able to work with Kaufman and gained all the publicity. He goes on to share audio from the beginning of his feud with Kaufman and how the match came to fruition. You can listen to the entire episode below: