Dana White Says Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather is “Probably Going to Happen”

Earlier this week, TMZ caught up with UFC President Dana White, and when asked about a possible Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather fight, White said the bout was “still not close” to happening.

24 hours after that interview, TMZ spoke with White again, and he changed his tune on the status of much hyped fight, offering the following:

“McGregor – Mayweather is probably going to happen. I’m focused on that, working on that. I have to start negotiation with Team Mayweather and we’ll see how that goes.”

You can check out the first interview White did earlier this week in the video player above, and in the video below, you can check out White’s most recent thoughts on the possible fight: