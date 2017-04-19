News on Aleister Black in the WWE Cruiserweight Division, Smackdown Social Media Score, Nikki Bella on How to Get a Smaller Waistline (Video)

News on Aleister Black in the WWE Cruiserweight Division

WWE is billing NXT star Aleister Black, fka Tommy End, as a Cruiserweight. Black is set for WWE’s upcoming main roster tour of The UK, and he will be competing in Triple Threat Cruiserweight Title matches against Neville and Austin Aries. WWE is billing Black at exactly 205 pounds, which is the heaviest a Cruiserweight can be in WWE.

Smackdown Social Media Score

According to Nielsen’s social media TV rating, this week’s edition of WWE Smackdown ranked #3 among series & specials for the night. Smackdown had 85,000 interactions on Twitter with 20,000 unique authors, down from last week’s 131,000 interactions and 25,000 authors.

Smackdown also had 140,000 Facebook interactions with 91,000 unique authors last night, down from last week’s 152,000 interactions and 85,000 authors.

Nikki Bella on How to Get a Smaller Waistline

Below is the latest episode of BellaBody with Nikki Bella doing Yoga: