“Unseen Footage” of the WWE Raw Ring Implosion, David Otunga Working On His Curse Words, Renee Young Snaps at Lana (Videos)

“Unseen Footage” of the WWE Raw Ring Implosion

WWE has released the following “unseen footage” of the Raw ring implosion this week:

David Otunga Working On His Curse Words

To prepare for his role in the upcoming movie “Katrina”, David Otunga noted that he is brushing up on his “M-Bomb” skills:

“What to know how I’m spending my day? In “Muthaf–ka” training. It appears my @harvardlaw background has made me a bit too proper. (@lanceenichols It turns out he’s family too. Small world) #KatrinaMovie #ActionHero”

Renee Young Snaps at Lana

In the following promo video for tonight’s Total Divas, a late-night swim between Renee Young and Naomi leads to a shouting match with The Ravishing Russian: