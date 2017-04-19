“Unseen Footage” of the WWE Raw Ring Implosion, David Otunga Working On His Curse Words, Renee Young Snaps at Lana (Videos)

“Unseen Footage” of the WWE Raw Ring Implosion
WWE has released the following “unseen footage” of the Raw ring implosion this week:
David Otunga Working On His Curse Words
To prepare for his role in the upcoming movie “Katrina”, David Otunga noted that he is brushing up on his “M-Bomb” skills:
Renee Young Snaps at Lana
In the following promo video for tonight’s Total Divas, a late-night swim between Renee Young and Naomi leads to a shouting match with The Ravishing Russian:
