Update on Booker T Doing Raw Commentary, Drew McIntyre’s NXT Entrance Video, EVOLVE in NYC This Weekend with McIntyre vs Sabre

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will be remaining on the Raw commentary team until David Otunga returns in 5 weeks from shooting his new movie. Booker noted that he will be unable to make his scheduled indy appearances due to calling Raw.

April 19th: EVOLVE 82 in Queens this Saturday and EVOLVE 83 in Brooklyn this Sunday.

April 19th: There’s nothing like EVOLVE at La Boom in Queens! We are back this Saturday with a loaded event. Here’s a quickie preview:

Main Event #1 – WWN Title Match

Matt Riddle defends vs. Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway

Riddle is set for the 1st WWN Title defense against an old rival. He wants to even the score. Meanwhile, Thatcher is hungrier than ever to get a title belt around his waist. Make sure to watch these highlights of the epic WWN Championship decision match to see how Riddle became champion.

Main Event #2 – Non-Title Match

EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Drew Galloway

This will be the final time the controversial Galloway steps foot in La Boom. He talked to WWE.comabout the importance of this match and his time in EVOLVE. Galloway raised the prestige of the EVOLVE Championship with his important title reign. How will it end when he fights the new EVOLVE Champion in a non-title match?

Main Event #3 – Last Man Standing Match

Darby Allin vs. Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers

You know the history. You’ve seen the violence. You were amazed with what happened last time Page and Allin fought in Queens at La Boom. Now the final chapter will be written in a Last Man Standing Match. Page wanted it, Allin showed his fearlessness by jumping off a bridge. This will be the final match on the card this Saturday.

EVOLVE Tag Team Title Match

Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi defend vs. Chris Dickinson & Jaka

This is a battle of four Catch Point members. This will be tag team competition at its highest level. It’s been building for months while Dickinson & Jaka remained undefeated in EVOLVE tag team action. Now Queens will finally see the match this Saturday. Will there be a title change within Catch Point?

Special Attraction Match

Keith Lee vs. Kyle O’Reilly

Lee is the hottest talent in EVOLVE after his show stealing performances at the WWNLive Experience on Wrestlemania weekend. O’Reilly finally returns to EVOLVE as a main event star. This is the epitome of the immovable object vs. the irresistible force. Who will win?

Special Challenge Match

ACH vs. Austin Theory

ACH has established himself in EVOLVE. Theory is a prospect on the rise. They both need wins here. This could be the show stealer of the entire weekend!

Plus more with Priscilla Kelly, Larry Dallas with The Big C and others!!!

April 19th: The next WWN Alerts will have a quickie preview of this Sunday’s EVOLVE 83 in Brooklyn, NY. The lineup has:

-EVOLVE Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr. defends vs. Lio Rush

-I Quit Match: WWN Champion Matt Riddle vs. Drew Galloway

-Fred Yehi vs. Kyle O’Reilly

-Keith Lee vs. Darby Allin

-ACH vs. Jaka

-Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers vs. Austin Theory

-Plus more with Tracy Williams, Chris Dickinson, Priscilla Kelly, Stokely Hathaway and others!!!

April 19th: WWN Champion Matt Riddle was featured on MMAFighting.com with an in depth interview. It’s interesting to note that he listed Kyle O’Reilly and Jeff Cobb as his favorite opponents. It will be Riddle vs. O’Reilly at EVOLVE 84 on May 20th in the Chicago area and Riddle vs. Cobb at EVOLVE 85 on May 21st in the Detroit area.

April 19th: Keith Lee is featured on Forbes.com. It’s time for everyone to Bask In His Glory!