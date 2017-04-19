Update on Booker T Doing Raw Commentary, Drew McIntyre’s NXT Entrance Video, EVOLVE in NYC This Weekend with McIntyre vs Sabre

Update on Booker T Doing Raw Commentary
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will be remaining on the Raw commentary team until David Otunga returns in 5 weeks from shooting his new movie. Booker noted that he will be unable to make his scheduled indy appearances due to calling Raw.
EVOLVE in NYC This Weekend with McIntyre vs Sabre and More
WWN Live has issued the following:
Drew McIntyre’s NXT Entrance Video
In related news, WWE has released Drew McIntyre’s NXT entrance video:
