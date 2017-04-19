Big Business Potential Of Jinder Mahal, Who Else Could Join His Faction, Charlotte’s Booking

The latest episode of “Wrestling Reality” presented by TicketKing.net is available. The show starts with the win of Jinder Mahal who is now the No. 1 contender: India is a high market. 1.3 billion people. United States has 319 million. There is a passion in India for professional wrestling. WWE is not over-saturated there. Let’s talk about Jinder Mahal, he’s someone that market can relate to. That’s why Great Khali had a job for as long as he did and he was a terrible wrestler. He’s got himself healthy. He stopped drinking, healthy diet and looks phenomenal. You can say he looks like he’s going to fail a piss test, but until then if he does at all, then maybe this guy is just capitalizing on a second chance in WWE. He got heat, there were rumors earlier in the day surfacing he was going to win and already the bunsen burner was jumping over rumors. Don’t give me the go away heat. You bitched, you watched, you bitched again and didn’t go away. Talk continues about Jinder and the irony of some not liking this apparent push. Why Jinder might not even get a title show. Also, who could join his faction? In a conversation in segment two with Ticket King’s Drew Baydala, that comes up and interesting name on the roster is brought up. Charlotte’s booking on SD Live: We have Charlotte versus Naomi. Two awesome performers in the Women’s division. Never mind free TV, but no build. This is match you can build to. It was very WCW like. At least WCW when they gave free matches away on TV the match had a build to it. More including Jeff Hardy’s ability to sell and social media questions which aired live on Facebook. Finally, Mark Madden joins the show and talks about the bullying allegations directed at JBL. GET 15% OFF WWE TICKETS USING THE CODE “LABARFAN” ON TICKETKING.NET