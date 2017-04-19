Andrade Almas and McIntyre Have Confrontation at WWE PC (Video), Lana’s Ring Gear Possibly Revealed (Photo), Smackdown Top 10 Video

Lana’s Ring Gear Possibly Revealed

As noted, WWE has been hyping Lana’s impending debut on Smackdown Live, and Natalya posted the following photo hyping Total Divas, and potentially revealing Lana’s ring gear:

Smackdown Top 10 Video

Below is this week’s WWE Smackdown top 10 video:

Andrade Almas and McIntyre Have Confrontation at WWE PC

WWE has released the following video featuring Andrade “Cien” Almas interrupting Drew McIntyre’s Performance Center workout: