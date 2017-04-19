Possible Reason Why Jinder Mahal is Being Given a Main Event Level Push and Title Shot in WWE

According to a new press release issued by WWE, the company has hired Sheetesh Srivastava as Vice President and General Manager, WWE India. Srivastava will lead WWE’s strategic business initiatives and day-to-day operations in India and work with partners across all of WWE’s lines of business, including television, live events, marketing, sponsorship, new media, licensing and merchandising. Srivastava, an executive with over 18 years of experience in driving strategic business growth in domestic and international markets, will report to Ed Wells, WWE Executive Vice President, International. Wells had the following to say on the hiring of Sheetesh: “India is key to the global growth of WWE, and we are confident Sheetesh will successfully help develop our brand and business in this critically important country. WWE is committed to expanding its presence in India, and we are pleased to welcome Sheetesh to further our efforts in the market.” Jinder Mahal becoming the new #1 contender to the WWE Title, and aligning himself with The Bollywood Boyz, now known in WWE as The Singh Brothers, comes at a time when WWEShop.com recently expanded into India, with the likelihood that Mahal and Singh Brothers merchandise will soon be available via the WWE India Shop website. With India being a major market for WWE, the timing of Mahal becoming #1 contender to the WWE Title and WWE’s shop expansion into India might not be merely coincidence. WWE’s press release noted that India represents WWE’s single largest regional contribution to the brand’s social media community of 750 million followers globally. Read Also: Jinder Mahal Says He Is, ‘The New American Dream’