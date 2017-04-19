Batista Talks “Guardians 2”, News on the Future of the “Guardians” Franchise (Video), Cena Does Cross Fit Tapout Shoot, Seth Rollins Responds

Batista Talks “Guardians 2”, News on the Future of the “Guardians” Franchise The following video has been released, featuring Dave Bautista speaking on the making of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2”, his character in the sequel, working with the director and more. In related news, it was announced earlier this week that a third “Guardians” movie is in the works, and while it has yet to be confirmed, it is assumed Bautista will be reprising his role of Drax in the movie. It was also noted by director James Gunn that the third movie will be the final in this iteration of the “Guardians” story, but Drax, and also Bautista, could appear in other Marvel franchises. Cena Does Cross Fit Tapout Shoot, Seth Rollins Responds It appears as if John Cena is doing some sort of Cross Fit shoot for Tapout, as he posted the following green screen workout video. Seth Rollins, who is an avid Cross Fit practitioner, responded to the video: Most will see the green, few will see the effort. #EarnTheDay #NeverGiveUp @Tapout @WWE pic.twitter.com/SqVXFya0lj — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 19, 2017 I knew I’d sucker ya in! @CrossFit https://t.co/2x9oWJDjCc — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) April 19, 2017