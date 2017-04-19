New NXT Book Released with Foreword by Vince McMahon, Naomi Responds to Charlotte Comments, Nia Jax on Possibly Facing Tamina

Naomi Responds to Charlotte Comments

WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi responded to comments made by Charlotte on Twitter as seen below:

It took me 7 days to become the #1Contender.

It will take me another 7 to become #SDLive Women’s Champion. #BowDown pic.twitter.com/yK2CkbWxBO — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 19, 2017

Never confuse a single defeat with a final defeat #FeelTheGlow https://t.co/a6RMdNYxS1 — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) April 19, 2017

Nia Jax on Possibly Facing Tamina

Despite being on opposite WWE brands, Nia Jax had the following to say when asked about facing her cousin Tamina Snuka in WWE:

Don’t worry you will . Nobody fights harder than family https://t.co/bwgfKcAbNj — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) April 19, 2017

New NXT Book Released with Foreword by Vince McMahon

A new WWE book, titled “NXT: The Future Is Now”, with a foreword by Vince McMahon, is now available for purchase. The synopsis of the book is as follows: