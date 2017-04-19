New NXT Book Released with Foreword by Vince McMahon, Naomi Responds to Charlotte Comments, Nia Jax on Possibly Facing Tamina

Nick Paglino
naomi

Photo by Brent N. Clarke/FilmMagic

Naomi Responds to Charlotte Comments

WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi responded to comments made by Charlotte on Twitter as seen below:

Nia Jax on Possibly Facing Tamina

Despite being on opposite WWE brands, Nia Jax had the following to say when asked about facing her cousin Tamina Snuka in WWE:

New NXT Book Released with Foreword by Vince McMahon

A new WWE book, titled “NXT: The Future Is Now”, with a foreword by Vince McMahon, is now available for purchase. The synopsis of the book is as follows:

NXT: The Future Is Now follows the rise of WWE’s popular NXT brand from its conception to the brink of taking over WWE with its own rabid following. For decades, sports-entertainment had no centralized system for recruiting and training talent. Recognizing this need, Paul Levesque — better known as 14-time World Champion Triple H — convinced Vince McMahon that WWE must reinvent itself. This book delivers the revealing story of Levesque’s vision and the revolutionary impact it has already had on the WWE landscape, cultivating such world-renowned stars as Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Charlotte, Finn Bálor, Sami Zayn, Sasha Banks, and so many more.

Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"