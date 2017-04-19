As we noted earlier today, AAA Vice President Dorian Roldan announced that AAA’s new relationship with Impact Wrestling will allow Lucha Underground talents to appear on Impact Wrestling TV.

However, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet, sources have noted Lucha Underground talents will not be able to portray their El Rey characters on Impact Wrestling and POP TV, or infringe on any of LU or El Rey’s intellectual property.

As noted, AAA has been fighting Fenix and Pentagon, Jr over the rights to their characters, making it logical that they would not want their characters on POP TV.

Ricochet, known as Prince Puma in Lucha Underground, Tweeted the following in response to the news: