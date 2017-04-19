This Week’s WWE Smackdown Viewership Down Big Following the Superstar Shakeup, Which WWE Show Won the Brand Split War?

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of WWE Smackdown Live, featuring a main event of Baron Corbin vs AJ Styles, and a 6 pack challenge which saw Jinder Mahal named the new #1 contender to the WWE Title, averaged 2.544 million viewers. This week’s number is down big from last week’s 3.105 million viewership average for night two of the WWE Superstar Shakeup.

This week’s Smackdown Live is the second least watched episode of 2017 so far, while last week’s show was the most watched since the Draft show back in July of 2016.

This week’s WWE Smackdown Live ranked #6 in viewership on cable for the night, behind two NBA Playoff games, Special Report, Tucker Carlson and The O’Reilly Factor.

WWE Raw once again won this week’s brand split ratings war, as Raw averaged 3.346 million viewers.