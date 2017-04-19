WWE Star to Reenact Presidential Debate at Comedy Show, Former NWA Champion Appearing at Impact Tapings This Week, WWE – Wishmaker

Former NWA Champion Appearing at Impact Tapings This Week

According to PWInsider.com, former NWA champion Jax Dane will be working some of the Impact Wrestling TV Tapings this week.

WWE Star to Reenact Presidential Debate at Comedy Show

As seen below, WWE star Dolph Ziggler and comedian Sarah Tiana will reenact a 2016 Presidential debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton at their House of Comedy shows in Phoenix later this month:

AZ @sarahtiana & myself may do our infamous 2016 debate bit haha APRIL 27-30 @houseofcomedyaz

(& Im doing a bonus show 26th) pic.twitter.com/ksnlAiq3KH — Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) April 19, 2017

WWE – Wishmaker Video

WWE has released the following video, featuring superstars explaining how you can transform lives with Make-A-Wish’s Wishmaker: