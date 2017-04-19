WWE NXT Results (4/19): Hideo Itami Returns, Tye Dillinger Faces Eric Young in a Steel Cage Match!

WWE NXT Results April 19th, 2017

In Ring Segment- Bobby Roode Roode says for the second year in a row he made WrestleMania week simply glorious. He single-handedly sold out the Amway Center. 15 thousand people were there because of him. He gave those 15 thousand people a treat. They got to witness him snuff out the last little flickering star that was in NXT. Roode proved once again that the future and fate of this brand is totally in his control. Last week he had to watch Shinsuke Nakamura walk down to Roode's ring and bid farewell to the NXT Universe. Everyone in the locker room flooded out to stage and paid homage to Nakamura. The fans started chanting his name and singing his theme. It was pathetic. The one person you didn't see standing on that stage was Bobby Roode. Roode wasn't going to stand there and listen to the lies Nakamura told in the ring last week. Nakamura didn't leave NXT because he wanted to. Nakamura left because Roode beat him twice and chased him out of NXT. Roode tells the crowd that they don't deserve to be in his NXT. The people in the locker room don't belong in Roode's NXT. As of right now, you have the choice to either get with the program or hit the bricks just like Nakamura. Hideo Itami comes to the ring and stares daggers into Roode. Roode looks Itami up and down. Itami gets in Roode's face. Itami slaps the ghost out of Roode's body. Roode shakes his head and says, "you want to slap the champ? you want to mess with me?" Roode backs up and takes off his coat. Roode is livid. Roode walks up to Itami but Itami immediately scoops him up and obliterates him with the GTS. Itami fixes his collar and picks up the NXT title.