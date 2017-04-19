Cody Rhodes Talks ‘Finding A New Home’, World Title Aspirations, WrestleMerica, Says He Doesn’t Mind Not Using The Rhodes Name

Cody Rhodes recently spoke with Justin Barrasso for Sports Illustrated Extra Mustard‘s Week In Wrestling. Rhodes was promoting this weekend’s first ever Bullet Proof live event in Barnesville, Georgia; you can read a few highlights below: Cody Rhodes comments on making a decision in the near future to find a new home in wrestling after traveling the world working for multiple promotions and independent companies: “It’s been really fun to cross all the streams, but at this point I do need to find a new home. That is going to limit all the distance I cover, which includes the work I’ve done with companies like Limitless, Defy, and All Pro Wrestling – there is even a company in Kolkoska, Michigan where I’m wrestling that is called ‘Mr. Chainsaw’. If you see my name on a card and you’re a fan, come on out. I’m not sure how much longer it will be until I’m no longer able to roam around.” Cody comments on setting his sights on the Ring Of Honor World Championship, attacking Christopher Daniels at Supercard of Honor XI: “For the very first time in my career, my goal of the world title is clearly defined. It was an out-of-body experience when I put my hands on that title after the Dalton Castle-Christopher Daniels match at Supercard of Honor. “This is the first world title that I’ve put on a hit list. My last year was spent wrestling everywhere, and this was a departure from that. Now my sights are clear and my focus is channeled at absolutely one thing. It’s a nice juxtaposition from the past year, which has been everywhere.” Cody comments on hoping to help build WrestleMerica back up as Bullet Proof, the same way WrestleCircus in Texas and All Pro Wrestling in San Francisco have created a brand: “I really admire when I see a place like All Pro Wrestling. I admire the risk when people say, ‘We’re a brand, not an indie.’ Now, they might even say, ‘We’re going to be a small brand, there might not even be a camera, but we’ll be our own individual brand.’ You can tell stories today without cable television. “I hope this show puts Wrestlemerica back on the map, but that’s up to those in the ring. The guys who have been part of WrestleCircus in Austin–Brian Cage, Johnny Morrison, Joey Ryan, ACH, Sammy Guevara–are out there tearing the house down. When you tear the house down, people come back. That’s up to the talent on that April 22nd show. There is another show coming up in May with some nice names, and they’re going to keep trending upward if I have anything to do about it.” Cody comments on working without the ‘Rhodes’ name since leaving WWE: “I’ll tell you this, and I’ve not told anyone this, but I don’t mind that WWE took away my last name. Deep down, in my bones, I definitely want it back – and I have plans to get it back – but there is something to being Cody. The longer I don’t have a last name, the more I’m OK with it. That’s not to say WWE is holding it ransom. It’s literally an intellectual property law that easily can be remedied, but there is something about being Cody that I don’t mind. “There is something to not always reminding people of a show they’ve already seen, but instead embracing the one right in front of him. I am Cody, and I can promise you that the future is going to be even better than the past.”