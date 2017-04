Source: Jacob Cohen The following results are tonight’s NXT TV taping results from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. Jeet Rama defeated Maxx Stardom in a dark match

– Rama was accompanied by the Singh Brothers (Bollywood Boyz) Hideo Itami defeated Kona Reeves Killian Dain defeated Danny Burch Heavy Machinery defeated Local Workers

– Heavy Machinery make a challenge to the Authors of Pain Sonya Deville defeated Lacey Evans

– Deville is formerly Daria Berenato. Evans is formerly Macey Estrella Aleister Black defeats an unnamed opponent #1 Contender’s Match (NXT Championship)

Hideo Itami defeated Roderick Strong

–┬áRoddy and Itami embrace after the match, Roddy gets a big ovation, but is then attacked by SAnitY.