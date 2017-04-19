NXT Takeover Chicago Championship Match Confirmed At Tonight’s TV Tapings *Spoilers*

The NXT Championship match for the next Takeover live special is set, and Hideo Itami will challenge Bobby Roode for the NXT Championship at NXT Takeover Chicago on May 20th.

Itami won a number one contender’s match at tonight’s NXT TV tapings, defeating Roderick Strong. The match should air on May 3rd on WWE Network; Itami beat Strong with the GTS after a match that ran about 15 minutes.

NXT Takeover: Chicago is at the Rosemont Horizon the night before Smackdown exclusive WWE Backlash.