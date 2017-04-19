New Talent Possibly Debuting At This Week’s Impact Wrestling TV Tapings, The Latest Episode Of ‘The Question Mark’ (Video)

Impact Wrestling
It appears that we might see another new talent debut during this week’s Impact Wrestling tapings in Orlando, as AML Wrestling (based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina) posted the following comments on their Twitter account.
AML announced Jax Dane, who was scheduled to appear at the Viva La Lucha event this weekend, will not be at the show due to a new opportunity with Impact Wrestling:
The Question Mark
The following video is the latest episode of Impact Wrestling’s digital exclusive “The Question Mark”. This week’s topic features several Impact stars revealing what they would do if there was a real life zombie apocalypse.
