New Talent Possibly Debuting At This Week’s Impact Wrestling TV Tapings, The Latest Episode Of ‘The Question Mark’ (Video)

Impact Wrestling It appears that we might see another new talent debut during this week’s Impact Wrestling tapings in Orlando, as AML Wrestling (based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina) posted the following comments on their Twitter account. AML announced Jax Dane, who was scheduled to appear at the Viva La Lucha event this weekend, will not be at the show due to a new opportunity with Impact Wrestling: We regret to announce that “Godzilla” Jax Dane will NOT be appearing at our Viva La Lucha event on Sunday, April 23, 2017. He was presented an opportunity w/ Impact Wrestling & it would have been selfish for us not to let him out of his agreement with us. While we’re excited for Jax, we’re sorry to disappoint the fans who were looking forward to seeing him. We will be speaking w/ AML Wrestling Champion Zane Dawson today to determine who he will be defending his title against. Expect an announcement before Friday afternoon. Thank you for your understanding in this matter.” – AML Wrestling Management The Question Mark The following video is the latest episode of Impact Wrestling’s digital exclusive “The Question Mark”. This week’s topic features several Impact stars revealing what they would do if there was a real life zombie apocalypse.