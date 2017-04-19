Big Stipulation Added To Another NXT Takeover Chicago Title Match At Tonight’s TV Tapings *Spoilers*

DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) will get their long awaited rematch, and they will challenge the Authors of Pain for the NXT Tag Team Championship in a ladder match at NXT Takeover: Chicago.

Tonight’s NXT TV tapings saw DIY bring up never receiving their fair rematch, and Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss came out and made their own claim for a title shot. The two teams then competed, with DIY coming out on top, and William Regal then came to the stage and made the title match announcement. He said only one team deserved to face the Authors, then Paul Ellering came out and said his team will end DIY’s careers.

This is the second match confirmed for NXT Takeover Chicago on May 21st, as Bobby Roode will defend his NXT Championship against Hideo Itami.