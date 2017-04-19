Matches Advertised For Next Week’s NXT, Singh Brothers Involved In Tonight’s NXT Dark Match, WrestleCade V DVD Trailer (Video)

NXT

NXT is advertising the following for next week’s new show on WWE Network:

Andrade “Cien” Almas versus Drew McIntyre

WWE United Kingdom Championship

Tyler Bate versus Jack Gallagher

Aleister Black will appear

Singh Brothers

Tonight’s dark match before the NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University saw The Singh Brothers (formerly the Bollywood Boyz) accompany Jeet Rama to the ring for his match against Maxx Stardom.

The Singh were also seen on Smackdown last night, helping Jinder Mahal win the Six Pack Challenge to earn a title shot against Randy Orton at WWE Backlash.

WrestleCade

Title Match Wrestling released the following preview for the WrestleCade V: The Final 3 Count DVD and digital download.

The event was part of WrestleCade weekend in Winston-Salem, North Carolina in November 2016, featuring “Broken” Matt Hardy vs “The Big Guy” Ryback, Tessa Blanchard vs Rachael Ellering, Drew Galloway vs PJ Black a six man match featuring Ricochet, Shane Strickland & Matt Cross vs Sonjay Dutt, Juventud Guerrera & Caleb Konley, and much more!

The entire Showcase of Champions event, which featured Pentagon Jr vs Jason Kincaid and was headlined by Cody Rhodes and Sonjay Dutt, is also included in the three disc DVD set; click here to visit the WrestleCade website to purchase the physical or digital releases.

Wrestlezone.com was also on hand at WrestleCade 2016; check out some interviews with some of the talents involved in the event including Cody Rhodes, Jeff Jarrett, Drew Galloway and more: