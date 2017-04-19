Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes
This week’s episode of WZ Weekly is hosted by Nick Hausman and features Second City Chicago’s EJ Cameron as his co-host.
Throughout the show they discuss many of the top stories from pro wrestling this past week including:
Nick & EJ also dive into more topics in the “back page”.
This week’s episode also features a “spotlight interview” featuring Johnny Mundo, James Lawrence and Lawrence Sonntag discussing their upcoming documentary Haus of Pain.
