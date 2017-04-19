Dillinger vs Young, More NXT Highlights (Videos), Braun Strowman Gets New T-Shirt (Photo)

Bill Pritchard
(Photo by Lukas Schulze/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Monster Among Us

WWE Shop now features a new Braun Strowman t-shirt called ‘Monster Among Us’; check out the artwork for the front and back of the shirt below:

NXT

The following videos feature highlights from this week’s episode of NXT, including Hideo Itami confronting Bobby Roode, Tye Dillinger versus Eric Young in a steel cage match and more:

