Dillinger vs Young, More NXT Highlights (Videos), Braun Strowman Gets New T-Shirt (Photo)

Monster Among Us
WWE Shop now features a new Braun Strowman t-shirt called ‘Monster Among Us’; check out the artwork for the front and back of the shirt below:
NXT
The following videos feature highlights from this week’s episode of NXT, including Hideo Itami confronting Bobby Roode, Tye Dillinger versus Eric Young in a steel cage match and more:
