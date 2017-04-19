Dillinger vs Young, More NXT Highlights (Videos), Braun Strowman Gets New T-Shirt (Photo)

Monster Among Us

WWE Shop now features a new Braun Strowman t-shirt called ‘Monster Among Us’; check out the artwork for the front and back of the shirt below:

.@BraunStrowman has an awesome new shirt! Are you going to pick one up or make it in #WWE2K17? https://t.co/xqHycqH1B3 pic.twitter.com/W9nffmM05P — WWE 2K17 (@WWEgames) April 19, 2017

NXT

The following videos feature highlights from this week’s episode of NXT, including Hideo Itami confronting Bobby Roode, Tye Dillinger versus Eric Young in a steel cage match and more:

