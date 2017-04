The following three title matches were set up for NXT Takeover: Chicago at tonight’s NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida:

NXT Championship

Bobby Roode (c) versus Hideo Itami

NXT Tag Team Championship (Ladder Match)

Authors Of Pain (w/ Paul Ellering) (c) vs DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano)

NXT Women’s Championship

Asuka (c) versus Ember Moon versus Ruby Riot versus Nikki Cross

Find out how each match got set up at tonight’s tapings by reading our complete report of spoilers and results from tonight’s NXT TV tapings below:

