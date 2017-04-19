Mick Foley Undergoes Hip Surgery, How NXT Gave Tye Dillinger A Second Lease On Life In WWE (Video)

Mick Foley

Mick Foley posted the following photo of himself and daughter Noelle in the recovery room at the hospital after he had hip surgery today:

Thanks for all the well-wishes, kind words and prayers for my hip surgery. Spirits are high after a visit from Buddy the Elf in recovery! pic.twitter.com/xHeiUZs5Th — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 20, 2017

Related: Mick Foley Reveals Date of His Hip Surgery, Comments on Kurt Angle Replacing Him as WWE Raw GM

Tye Dillinger

The following video features Tye Dillinger cutting a promo for the NXT crowd after his final match on the brand tonight. Dillinger returned to NXT a final time to face Eric Young of Sanity in a steel cage match:

Related: NXT Results (4/19): Hideo Itami Returns, Tye Dillinger Faces Eric Young in a Steel Cage Match!