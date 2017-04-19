Mick Foley Undergoes Hip Surgery, How NXT Gave Tye Dillinger A Second Lease On Life In WWE (Video)

(Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)

Mick Foley

Mick Foley posted the following photo of himself and daughter Noelle in the recovery room at the hospital after he had hip surgery today:

Tye Dillinger

The following video features Tye Dillinger cutting a promo for the NXT crowd after his final match on the brand tonight. Dillinger returned to NXT a final time to face Eric Young of Sanity in a steel cage match:

