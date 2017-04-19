SAnitY & AOP Involved in Entire Locker Room Brawl After Tonight’s NXT Tapings, Former TNA Knockout to Make NXT Debut, Total Divas

SAnitY Involved in Entire Locker Room Brawl After Tonight’s NXT Tapings

After tonight’s WWE NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University, Paul Ellering hit the ring and issued an open challenge to anyone on behalf of The Authors of Pain. Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe of SAnitY answered the challenge, but the match was soon interrupted by the rest of SAnitY, until the match was ruled a no contest.

The NXT locker room then emptied out for an even bigger brawl. Nikki Cross laughed at ringside before attacking security guards. The tapings ended with The Authors hitting a Super Collider on Kona Reeves and Jeet Rama in the ring.

Former TNA Knockout to Make NXT Debut

Former TNA Knockout Thea Trinidad, aka Rosita, will make what appears to be her official WWE NXT debut on the May 10th episode.

Total Divas Preview

Below is a preview for next week’s Total Divas: