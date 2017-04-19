NXT Star Suffers Possible Injury at Tonight’s TV Tapings

WWE NXT star Ember Moon may have suffered an injury during tonight’s NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University.

NXT held a battle royal to determine the number one contender to Asuka’s Women’s Title, and the episode featuring the match will air on May 17th.

At one point in the match, Ember Moon was on the top rope and she was knocked to the outside causing her to hit hard against the guardrail outside of the ring. Moon appeared to have hit shoulder first, and was seen crying at ringside before being attended to by trainers. The match ended shortly after Moon’s potential injury, and she was eventually helped to the back by WWE’s medical staff.

