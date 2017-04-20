Matt Hardy on How WWE Has Been Treating Him So Far, Jack Gallagher on UK Title Shot Next Week (Video), Two NXT Talents Get New Ring Names

Two NXT Talents Get New Ring Names During last night’s WWE NXT TV tapings, Daria Berenato used the ring name Sonya Deville and Macey Estrella used the ring name Lacey Evans in NXT. The two competed in a match airing on May 3rd. Matt Hardy on How WWE Has Been Treating Him So Far Matt Hardy, who continues to jostle back and forth between his “Broken” and “Mattitude” gimmicks on Twitter, posted the following on his experience so far in WWE: The @WWE has been INCREDIBLY great to Nero & I upon our return. They’ve taken such good care of us & have been generous to our family time. — Sensei of Mattitude (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 19, 2017 Jack Gallagher on UK Title Shot Next Week As noted, Jack Gallagher will face Tyler Bate for the WWE UK Title on next week’s episode of WWE NXT, and in the following interview, Gallagher tells Kayla Braxton that he is honing his footwork and sharpening his technique to a razor’s edge as he has gained a lot of experience during his time in WWE: