Backstage News on WWE Officials Potentially Viewing Dean Ambrose as Lazy and Complacent

As seen on WWE Raw this week, The Miz garnered quite a bit of social media buzz when he ripped into Dean Ambrose during a MizTV segment, referring to Ambrose as both “lazy” and “complacent” in WWE. Miz added that despite the positive reaction Ambrose receives from the crowd, and the support he gets from the WWE Universe, he’s never able to shatter the proverbial “glass ceiling” in WWE due to his own laziness. While Miz’s comments on Raw this week were clearly in the vein of a scripted promo, Dave Meltzer speculated on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that when a talent cuts a harsh promo such as the one Miz did this week, it’s typically because someone in WWE management feels there is at least some amount of truth to the promo’s syntax. Meltzer added it’s likely someone in WWE feels that Dean Ambrose has become complacent with his position in WWE. Read Also: Was Is It A Mistake To Move Dean Ambrose To RAW? Ambrose is no stranger to being labeled complacent in WWE, as Steve Austin put Ambrose “on blast” during a live podcast interview conducted on WWE Network last year. During the interview, Austin challenged Ambrose to step up and take more chances. Austin said he thinks Ambrose might be losing his edge a bit, and said the WWE Universe deserves Ambrose to be edgier, push the envelope, go out on a limb and take more chances.