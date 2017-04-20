Mick Foley Remembers Chyna A Year After Her Passing, The Miz & Neville Test Maryse’s Eyesight (Video)

Nick Hausman
mick foley

(Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Mick Foley Remembers Chyna A Year After Her Passing

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has posted the following to his official Facebook page remembering Chyna a year after her passing. He notes that he is writing the post from his hospital bed as he begins healing following his successful hip replacement surgery yesterday:

It has been exactly one year since we lost the “Ninth Wonder of the World”. I have been sitting up in my hospital bed, looking at photos, remembering Joanie, thinking of how lucky I was to have been her friend. I love this photo of Joanie and my daughter Noelle, probably from 1999 – because I think it is symbolic of the beautiful blend of strength and kindness that defined Chyna. She was iconic. She was sweet. She was fragile. She was a nerd. She was my friend. She had the best laugh in the world. RIP Joanie.


Related: Mick Foley Undergoes Hip Surgery

The Miz & Neville Test Maryse’s Eyesight

WWE has released the following clip from Total Divas last night on-line featuring The Miz and Neville testing Maryse’s eyesight:

ChynaMarysemick foleyNevilleThe Miz
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"