Mick Foley Remembers Chyna A Year After Her Passing, The Miz & Neville Test Maryse’s Eyesight (Video)

Mick Foley Remembers Chyna A Year After Her Passing WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has posted the following to his official Facebook page remembering Chyna a year after her passing. He notes that he is writing the post from his hospital bed as he begins healing following his successful hip replacement surgery yesterday: It has been exactly one year since we lost the “Ninth Wonder of the World”. I have been sitting up in my hospital bed, looking at photos, remembering Joanie, thinking of how lucky I was to have been her friend. I love this photo of Joanie and my daughter Noelle, probably from 1999 – because I think it is symbolic of the beautiful blend of strength and kindness that defined Chyna. She was iconic. She was sweet. She was fragile. She was a nerd. She was my friend. She had the best laugh in the world. RIP Joanie.

Related: Mick Foley Undergoes Hip Surgery The Miz & Neville Test Maryse’s Eyesight WWE has released the following clip from Total Divas last night on-line featuring The Miz and Neville testing Maryse’s eyesight: