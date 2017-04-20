Mick Foley Remembers Chyna A Year After Her Passing, The Miz & Neville Test Maryse’s Eyesight (Video)

Mick Foley Remembers Chyna A Year After Her Passing
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has posted the following to his official Facebook page remembering Chyna a year after her passing. He notes that he is writing the post from his hospital bed as he begins healing following his successful hip replacement surgery yesterday:
The Miz & Neville Test Maryse’s Eyesight
WWE has released the following clip from Total Divas last night on-line featuring The Miz and Neville testing Maryse’s eyesight:
