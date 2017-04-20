News on Backstage Praise for Jinder Mahal Since Returning to WWE, Pete Dunne In-Action Tonight, Update on WWE Airing in the Philippines

News on Backstage Praise for Jinder Mahal Since Returning to WWE According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, numerous personalities backstage in WWE are praising Jinder Mahal for his work in the company since his return, and the physical transformation Mahal has made in the process. Additionally, WWE officials are said to be pleased with Mahal’s work ethic, especially as it pertains to how hard he is working to make sure he earns the opportunities currently given to him by WWE. Read Also: Possible Reason Why Jinder Mahal is Being Given a Main Event Level Push and Title Shot in WWE As noted, Mahal won a 6 Pack Challenge match to become the #1 contender to the WWE Title, and will face Randy Orton in a Championship match at WWE Backlash in May. Update on WWE Airing in the Philippines As noted, FOX Philippines announced that it will no longer air WWE programming after failing to reach an agreement to renew their deal. WWE programming will now air on TV 5 in the Philippines starting on April 30th. Pete Dunne In-Action Tonight Tonight at 6pm EST, The FITE App will be airing a new episode of ICW Fight Club, and below is a synopsis for tonight’s show. You can download The FITE App free from the Apple App store and Google Play at this link. This week ICW is in Bristol, England, and features Joe Hendry vs. Pete Dunne, and Joe Coffey vs. BT Gunn.