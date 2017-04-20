Guardians Of The Galaxy 2 Makes World Premiere, Impact Wrestling Going ‘Live’ Tonight, Nikki Bella Compares Diets w/ Brie Bella (Video)

Guardians Of The Galaxy 2 Makes World Premiere
Guardians Of The Galaxy 2 made it’s world premiere last night in Hollywood.
Above is the full red carpet ceremony that Marvel released from the event. It features former WWE Superstar Dave “Batista” Bautista.
Impact Wrestling Airing ‘Live’ Episode Tonight
Tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling will “live” an hour after it’s taped from Orlando.
Nikki Bella Compares Diets With Brie Bella
WWE has released the following clip on-line from last night’s episode of Total Divas featuring Nikki Bella comparing diets with her sister Brie:
