Triple H Shares Backstage Photo From NXT Last Night, Upcoming Pro Wrestling Podcast Appearances

Triple H Shares Backstage Photo From NXT Last Night

Triple H shared the following photo on Twitter last night featuring himself and William Regal in the Gorilla Position at NXT last night:

Upcoming Pro Wrestling Podcast Appearances

Madusa has released her latest episode of her Full Throttle podcast and her guest is Vickie Guerrero.

Edge & Christian have announced that their guest this Friday on their Pod Of Awesomeness will be NXT Superstar Eric Young. This week’s episode will also feature Tommy Dreamer and his latest “Tale From The Indies.”

AJ Mendez-Brooks (aka former WWE Superstar AJ Lee) makes an appearance on the latest episode of The Adam Carolla Show to promote her new book Crazy Is My Superpower.

