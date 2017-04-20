Which Top WWE Smackdown Star Was First Offered Bobby Roode’s “Glorious” Theme in NXT?

As we noted several weeks ago, WWE Smackdown star Shinsuke Nakamura revealed in an interview that WWE first pitched him a theme song and he turned it down, before agreeing to use his current song.
When speaking to ESPN to promote NXT Takeover Orlando, Nakamura had the following to say on turning down his initial WWE NXT theme song:
According to The Wrestling Observer, the “Glorious” song, which is now being used as Bobby Roode’s NXT theme, was originally created for Shinsuke Nakamura, and was in fact the theme song Nakamura turned down several times.
Read Also: Shinsuke Nakamura Reportedly Taking John Cena’s Live Role on WWE Smackdown
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?