Which Top WWE Smackdown Star Was First Offered Bobby Roode’s “Glorious” Theme in NXT?

As we noted several weeks ago, WWE Smackdown star Shinsuke Nakamura revealed in an interview that WWE first pitched him a theme song and he turned it down, before agreeing to use his current song. When speaking to ESPN to promote NXT Takeover Orlando, Nakamura had the following to say on turning down his initial WWE NXT theme song: "Before my debut, WWE sent me a sample of the music and I sent it back. I said, 'I don't want to use this, I don't want to use this.' They tried to keep it and I said, 'No, no, no.' Finally, I asked them if they could listen to some samples, and we went back and forth and finally they sent me what you hear now, and I said, 'Yes, OK. I'll use this one.'" According to The Wrestling Observer, the "Glorious" song, which is now being used as Bobby Roode's NXT theme, was originally created for Shinsuke Nakamura, and was in fact the theme song Nakamura turned down several times.