Johnny Mundo On Training Rooster Teeth’s James Lawrence & Lawrence Sonntag To Be Wrestlers For New Doc

WrestleZone Radio released the latest episode of WZ Weekly yesterday. It featured an interview with Lucha Underground's Johnny Mundo as well as Rooster Teeth's James Lawrence and Lawrence Sonntag. The interview is in conjunction with their upcoming documentary Haus of Pain. You can find some of their comments transcribed below. A trailer for the film is embedded at the bottom of the post. Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes On how Johnny Mundo approached training two lifelong fans (James and Lawrence) to be wrestlers in just one week for the documentary: JM: It was a really cool experience for me. I've been a lifelong wrestling fan too so the first thing we bonded over was that. How do you approach it? Well, with the art of professional wrestling and the physicality… you can't whittle that down to one week. Really it becomes about the idea that I've been in the business for fifteen years and I still have a lot to learn. What can you really accomplish in one week? You can call it a social experiment or an experiment about wrestling. A cool window into a super fast experience in wrestling. How to approach it? I'd say approach it like throw everything out there as fast as you can and then start prioritizing the basics that you need to know to have the most entertaining match possible in one week. On whether it was always the plan to have the documentary end with James and Lawrence in a tag team against two other wrestlers: LS: From what we learned about wrestling in just that one week is that when it comes to experience you should always have at least one person in the ring who knows what they're doing. Going into it I think Lawrence and I were expecting, "Oh! By the end we will have a wrestling match!" Quickly along the way we realized that the better decision is to have a tag team match where we are on the same team and we are competing against two other guys. So no matter the scenario that I'm in or Lawrence is in they'll be someone else in the ring who speaks the language and can make sure no one gets seriously injured and can kind of guide the match and help us along the way. I think a big thing I learned about the wrestling community is that there is a lot of mentorship. Not just learning from Johnny. Every single person we worked with throughout the week they were more than willing to share their knowledge for the betterment of the sport. That's a pretty amazing thing. Legendary wrestler, @TheRealMorrison, trains @JamesWillems and @SirLarr to be champions! Welcome to the HAUS OF PAIN! #RTDocs @alpheusmedia pic.twitter.com/SivB8F3q6I — Rooster Teeth (@RoosterTeeth) April 7, 2017