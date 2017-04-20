Shinsuke Nakamura’s WWE Backlash PPV Opponent Revealed *Spoilers*

As noted, WWE has been running Shinsuke Nakamura vs Dolph Ziggler dark match main events at Smackdown Live tapings for the past three weeks.

One of the reasons why WWE has been booking Nakamura in dark match main events is because the company feels he might be enough of a draw to keep the audience around for WWE 205 Live after WWE Smackdown is over.

Additionally, Billi Bhatti of Sportskeeda is reporting WWE is keeping Nakamura vs Dolph Ziggler off TV as that is the currently planned match for the WWE Backlash PPV taking place on May 21st.

Because Backlash is taking place in Chicago, the feeling is that Nakamura will get a huge reaction from the live crowd, which is another reason why WWE is holding off on Nakamura’s televised in-ring debut until the PPV.